West Indies vs England T20I series: Presenting the Statistical preview

West Indies and England are set to cross swords in a five-match T20I series, which gets underway on December 14 in Barbados. The Men in Maroon would be high on confidence, having clinched the ODI leg of the home series. The Brits must come up with a solid strategy to end their dismal run. Here is the statistical preview of the series.

WI dominate the H2H record

West Indies and England have locked horns in 24 T20Is so far with the former team leading the head-to-head record 14-10. On WI soil, England have six wins and seven defeats against the home team. The two sides last met in a bilateral T20I series in January 2022. Hosts WI clinched the five-match affair 3-2. They would like to display another clinical show.

A look at England's key performers

With 22 scalps in 13 games, England's Adil Rashid is the highest wicket-taker against WI in T20Is. The leg-spinner's economy rate in this regard is 5.69. All-rounder Will Jacks has been in sublime form in T20 cricket this year, having slammed 1,123 runs at 32.08 besides scalping 19 wickets at 12.84. Harry Brook has accumulated 550 runs in T20s this year, striking at 155.36.

Here are West Indies's star performers

Jason Holder has returned with 17 wickets across eight T20Is against England at an economy of 7.38. Akeal Hosein boasts 10 wickets in six T20Is against the Brits (ER: 6.85). Andre Russell has been impressive in T20 matches this year, accumulating 417 runs at a strike rate of 152.74. The tally includes 23 scalps. Nicholas Pooran owns 235 T20I runs this year (SR: 153.59).

Approaching milestones for England players

Jos Buttler (117) can displace Eoin Morgan (120) as the England batter with the most T20I sixes. Adil Rashid needs two scalps to become the first England bowler to accomplish 100 T20I wickets. Sam Curran and Moeen Ali need seven scalps apiece to complete 50 wickets in the format. The latter (5,972) can also accomplish 6,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Approaching milestones for West Indies players

Holder needs six scalps to displace Mitchell Santner (22) as the highest wicket-taker against England in T20Is. Brandon King is 23 short of completing 1,000 runs in T20I cricket. Shimron Hetmyer requires 101 runs to accomplish the same milestone. He (46) can also get to 50 sixes in the format. Kyle Mayers is nine hits shy of accomplishing 150 sixes in T20 cricket.