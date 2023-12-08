3rd ODI: West Indies eye historic series win over England

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:59 am Dec 08, 202309:59 am

The series is poised at 1-1 (Source: X/@ICC)

The third and final ODI between England and hosts West Indies will be the decider with the series being poised at 1-1. While the Men in Maroon clinched the high-scoring opener, the Brits bounced back and settled the scores in the following game. England, who have been struggling in ODIs lately, would not want to lose yet another series. Here is the preview.

Venue, timing, broadcast details, and more

The 3rd ODI between WI and England will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on December 9. The surface has a bit of everything that keeps the batters and the bowlers in the game. The match will start at 11:00 PM IST. There is no live telecast in India, but fans can watch the match on the Fancode application and website.

A look at the head-to-head record

England and West Indies have featured in 104 ODIs, with the Three Lions holding an advantage. England have registered 53 wins, while the Windies prevailed in 45 matches. Six matches have ended without any result. The last series between the two teams, in 2019, ended in a 2-2 draw. West Indies last won an ODI series against England back in 2007.

Buttler back among runs for England

England skipper Jos Buttler ended his drought for runs with a stunning 58*-run knock in the preceding game. Though bowling has been their major concern lately, leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has been mighty impressive in this series. Meanwhile, WI will rely on their skipper Shai Hope. His deputy and pace spearhead Alzarri Joseph has struggled in this series.

Here are the Probable XIs

West Indies Probable XI: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (captain and wicket-keeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Gudakesh Motie, and Oshane Thomas. England Probable XI: Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Jose Buttler (captain and wicket-keeper), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, and Gus Atkinson.

A look at the key players

Hope has compiled 809 runs in 16 ODIs this year at 73.54. The tally includes three tons and four fifties. Buttler has amassed 747 runs across 21 ODIs in 2023 at 39.31. He is England's second-highest run-getter in ODIs this year. Joseph is the most successful bowler for WI in ODIs this year with 18 scalps. Meanwhile, Sam Curran has scalped 17 wickets (2023).

Dream11 fantasy predictions

