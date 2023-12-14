Usman Khawaja races past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan: Stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Usman Khawaja races past 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:20 am Dec 14, 202311:20 am

Khawaja averages over 90 against Pakistan (Source: X/@ICC)

Star Australian opener Usman Khawaja scored a crisp 41 in the first innings of the Test series opener against Pakistan. During the course, he also raced past 1,000 Test runs against the Pakistan team. The left-handed batter, who has been sensational in Australian whites lately, reached the milestone with his eighth run in the game. Here we decode his Test stats against Pakistan.

2/5

A fine knock from Khawaja

Batting first in Perth, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers David Warner and Khawaja adding 126 runs. The former was the aggressor in the partnership as Khawaja played the second fiddle. The latter, however, was watchful and complimented his opening partner well. Having scored a 98-ball 41, he fell prey to Shaheen Afridi (6 fours).

3/5

Averages 90-plus against Pakistan

Playing his ninth Test against Pakistan, Khawaja has raced to 1,033 runs at a stellar average of 93.9. India's Virender Sehwag is the only other batter with a 90-plus average (91.14) against Pakistan (Minimum: 1,000 Test runs). Meanwhile, Khawaja's tally includes three tons and six fifties with 160 being his best score. He became the eighth Aussie to accomplish 1,000 Test runs against Pakistan.

4/5

Decoding his Test stats against Pakistan

Khawaja has raced to 308 runs in four home Tests against Pakistan at 61.60. The 36-year-old has returned with 496 runs across three Tests on Pakistan soil at a stupendous average of 165.33. He has also featured in two Tests against Pakistan in UAE, accumulating 229 runs at 76.33. England are the only team against which Khawaja has scored more Test runs (1,378).

5/5

Here are his Test stats

Playing his 67th Test match, Khawaja has completed 5,045 runs at 47.15. He made his Test debut against England in 2011. His tally includes 15 hundreds and 24 fifties in Test cricket. Since January 2022, he has scored the most runs in this format. He has compiled 2,158 runs in 23 Tests at an average of 59.94 (100sL 7, 50s: 10).