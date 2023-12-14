SA vs IND, 3rd T20I: Pitch and weather reports

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:42 am Dec 14, 202309:42 am

South Africa are 1-0 up in the series (Source: X/@BCCI)

South Africa would aim to seal the deal in the third and final T20I match against India. While the series opener got washed out without the toss, the Proteas side clinched the second game. Hence, India must win this match to earn a 1-1 tie. The hosts, on the other hand, would aim to replicate their heroics. Here are the pitch and weather reports.

A look at the track conditions

Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium will host the series finale on December 14 (8:30pm IST). A high-scoring game is on the cards as the ball comes onto the bat pretty nicely. Pacers will be required to inflict some damage with the new ball. Spinners can have a hard time with the boundaries being on the smaller side. The toss-winning skipper is likely to bowl.

Will rain play a part?

While the first two games of this series were affected by rain, the weather seems cricket-friendly for the final encounter. As per Accuweather, the temperature will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark at the start of the game. The temperature could fall to 20 degrees Celsius during the second innings. Hence, fielders can have a challenging time in the latter half.

Here are his stadium stats

Chasing teams have won seven of the 10 T20Is played here with 158 being the average score while batting first. Earlier this year, West Indies chased down 232 against South Africa here, scripting the fourth-highest successful chase in T20Is. Meanwhile, no total below 150 has been successfully defended at this venue.

A look at the probable XIs

South Africa's possible XI: Reeza Hendricks, Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen (WK), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Andile Phehlukwayo, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottniel Baartman. India's possible XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar.

