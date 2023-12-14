David Warner gets to 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:09 am Dec 14, 202309:09 am

Warner is set to retire from Tests after this series (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has raced past 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket. The ongoing home series opener against Pakistan, which is being played in Perth, marked his milestone. Notably, the 37-year-old is set to retire from the format after this series. Earlier in the innings, Warner also became the seventh Aussie to accomplish 8,500 Test runs. Here are his stats.

Warner gives Australia a flying start

Warner, who has struggled in red-ball cricket lately, backed his attacking instinct against Pakistan. Batting first in the series opener, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja recording a half-century stand in no time. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership. He completed 11,000 FC runs with his 34th run in the duel.

Here are his FC stats

Warner made his maiden FC appearance in March 2009, a couple of months after his T20I debut. Playing his 141st game in the format, he has raced past 11,000 runs at an average of 45-plus. Interestingly, his strike rate is in excess of 70. The tally includes 33 tons and 45 half-centuries with his highest score being 335*.

8,500 runs in Tests

With his 13th run in the match, Warner became the seventh Australian to touch the 8,500 run mark in Test matches. He joined prominent names like Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Steve Smith (9,320), Michael Clarke (8,643), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in this elite list. Only Hayden is ahead of Warner in terms of Test runs as an Australian opener.

Decoding his Test numbers

He has raced past 8,500 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 44-plus. He has hammered 36 fifties and 25 centuries (200s: 3). At home, he has clobbered 5,170-plus runs in 56 Tests, averaging over 58. In 51 away Tests (home of opposition), he has raced past 3,065 runs at 31.59. He tallies 283 runs in three neutral Tests at 47.16.