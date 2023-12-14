David Warner completes 8,500 runs in Tests: Key stats

1/5

Sports 2 min read

David Warner completes 8,500 runs in Tests: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 08:50 am Dec 14, 202308:50 am

Warner is Australia's seventh-highest run-getter in Tests (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

David Warner has scripted a massive milestone as he has completed 8,500 runs in Test cricket. The ongoing series opener against Pakistan in Perth marked his milestone. Notably, the veteran opener is set to retire from Tests after this series. He is Australia's seventh-highest run-getter in the longest format. Here we look at his stellar Test stats.

2/5

A remarkable knock from Warner

Warner, who has blown hot and cold in Tests lately, backed his attacking instinct against Pakistan. Batting first in the series opener, the Aussies were off to a fine start with openers Warner and Usman Khawaja recording a half-century stand in no time. Warner was the aggressor in the partnership. He touched the 8,500-run mark with his 13th run in the duel.

3/5

Seventh Aussie to get the mark

As mentioned, Warner became the seventh Australian to touch the 8,500 run mark in Test matches. He has joined prominent names like Ricky Ponting (13,378), Allan Border (11,174), Steve Waugh (10,927), Steve Smith (9,320), Michael Clarke (8,643), and Matthew Hayden (8,625) in this elite list. Only Hayden is ahead of Warner in terms of Test runs as an Australian opener.

4/5

Here are his Test numbers

He has raced past 8,500 runs in 110 Tests at an average of 44-plus. He has hammered 36 fifties and 25 centuries (200s: 3). At home, he has clobbered 5,170-plus runs in 56 Tests, averaging over 58. In 51 away Tests (home of opposition), he has raced past 3,065 runs at 31.59. He tallies 283 runs in three neutral Tests at 47.16.

5/5

Stellar numbers against Pakistan

Warner has accumulated over 1,280 runs against Pakistan in 11 Tests. While he averages 83-plus against this team, he does not average 70 or more against any other nation. The southpaw owns five tons and four fifties against Pakistan in the longest format. New Zealand and South Africa are the only other teams against which Warner has smoked five tons.