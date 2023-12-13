Haryana reach the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 09:37 pm Dec 13, 202309:37 pm

Haryana have reached the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Haryana have reached the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy final after defeating Tamil Nadu in the first semi-final on Wednesday. Batting first, Haryana posted a competitive 293/7 in 50 overs, riding on Himanshu Rana's 116*. 19-year-old opener Yuvraj Singh slammed a half-century as well. In response, Tamil Nadu lost wickets at key junctures of the game to surrender the contest. Here are the key stats.

Summary of the Haryana innings

The start was slow for Haryana but Rana and Yuvraj upped the ante and added 132 runs for the second wicket. After Yuvraj's dismissal, Rana carried on even though he kept losing partners at the other end. The Tamil Nadu bowlers pulled things back after that big partnership. However, Mukesh Kumar's heroics in the end helped Haryana. Alongside Rana, Kumar stitched a valiant partnership.

How did TN fare?

Tamil Nadu were 9/2 at the start before being 56/4. Thereafter Baba Indrajith and skipper Dinesh Karthik added 58 runs to bring some stability. Once Karthik was dismissed, it allowed Haryana to make a comeback as they picked up key wickets and shut down TN for 230. Indrajith scored a 71-ball 63 for TN. For Haryana, Anshul Kamboj claimed 4/30.

1,500 runs in List A cricket for Rana

Rana's 116* was laced with 11 fours and two sixes. As per ESPNcricinfo, Rana has surpassed the 1,500-run mark in List A cricket. He now owns 1,505 runs at an average of over 34. Rana achieved the feat in his 45th inning. He slammed his fourth century in the 50-over format, besides owning six fifties. Rana has also gotten past 150 fours (159).

Yuvraj strikes a 79-ball 65

Yuvraj scored a solid 65 upfront for Haryana. The youngster has now raced past 500 runs in List A cricket. He owns 526 runs from 16 matches at an average of over 38. This was his fifth fifty in the 50-over format.

Key numbers for the bowlers

T Natarajan claimed figures worth 3/79 for Tamil Nadu. He now has 32 wickets in the format from 25 games. Playing his 17th List A match, Varun Chakravarthy took 2/67. He has breached the 40-wicket mark (41). For Haryana, Kamboj was excellent. He claimed his maiden four-wicket haul in the format, besides getting to 21 scalps from 14 matches.

11th List A fifty for Indrajith

Playing his 60th List A match, Indrajith struck a fighting 71-ball 64. He hit five fours. He now owns 11 career fifties in the 50-over format, besides racing to 1,617 runs at an average of over 47.

Do you know?

Haryana are unbeaten in the ongoing 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy. They have also reached their maiden final in the competition. Haryana will now face the winners of the second semi-final between Rajasthan and Karnataka.