India Women script this unique T20I record versus England: Details

By Rajdeep Saha 01:08 am Dec 11, 202301:08 am

NDW claimed just their third win against ENGW at home (Photo credit: X/@BCCIWomen)

The Indian women's cricket team claimed a win in the third and final T20I versus England at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday. England managed 126/10 in 20 overs with Heather Knight scoring a fifty. For India, Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil claimed three-wicket hauls. In response, India won by five wickets. Notably, India claimed a unique record.

A third win for India at home versus ENGW

As per ESPNcricinfo, was the 12th meeting between India and England in WT20Is in India. INDW claimed just their third win against ENGW at home. England have a 9-3 record against India in India. Before this, India claimed a win at home against England back in March 2018 at Brabourne, Mumbai and March 2010 at the Wankede in Mumbai respectively.

Here is the match summary

England Women started on a poor note with the bat and the issue continued as the visitors were reduced to 76/8 in 14.3 overs. However, Knight (52) and Charlie Dean (16*) added a 50-run stand for the ninth wicket. Eventually, England posted 126/10 in 20 overs. In response, Smriti Mandhana (48) and Jemimah Rodrigues (29) helped India win the match.

An eighth win for INDW against ENGW

India and England Women have met on 30 occasions in T20Is. England Women have dominated the show, winning 22 matches to India's eight. India's last win against England before this came in September 2022. Since then, the England team clocked four successive wins.