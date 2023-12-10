Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur hammer Newcastle United 4-1: Stats

1/3

Sports 1 min read

Premier League 2023-24, Tottenham Hotspur hammer Newcastle United 4-1: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:57 pm Dec 10, 202311:57 pm

Tottenham ended their five-match winless run in the Premier League (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Tottenham Hotspur thumped Newcastle United 4-1 at home on matchday 16 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Destiny Udogie handed Spurs the lead in the 26th minute before Richarlison slammed a brilliant brace. Lastly, Son Heung-min converted a penalty. For Newcastle. Joelinton netted a consolation goal. This win brings an end to Tottenham's winless run of five games in the ongoing Premier League season.

2/3

Tottenham registered this unique PL record

As per Opta, Tottenham have scored the first goal in more PL games than any other side this season. They have achieved this feat in 13 games this season, including their last 10 matches on the bounce. This is their longest-ever run of opening the scoring in the competition. Meanwhile, Tottenham ended Newcastle's unbeaten run in London since losing to Tottenham in April 2022.

3/3

Richarlison's first PL brace since April 2022

This is Richarlison's first brace in the Premier League since April 2022, when he hammered a brace against Burnley while representing Everton. The Brazilian has scored as many goals today as he did in his previous 39 appearances in this competition. Overall, he has amassed 52 goals in 213 PL fixtures, four of which have been for Spurs.