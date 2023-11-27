Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United overcome Everton 3-0: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 12:09 am Nov 27, 202312:09 am

United went ahead with a spectacular Alejandro Garnacho overhead kick (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

Manchester United picked up three important points and moved up to sixth in the Premier League 2023-24 season. United took their chances with good finishing against Everton, who could have had more from the game. Matchday 13 saw the Red Devils go ahead with a spectacular Alejandro Garnacho overhead kick. Marcus Rashford scored a penalty before Anthony Martial added the third. Here's more.

Garnacho breaks this record of Rooney

As per Opta, aged 19 years and 148 days, Garnacho is the youngest Manchester United player to score against Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League, surpassing the legendary Wayne Rooney (19 years, 293 days in August 2005). Making his 32nd Premier League appearance, Garnacho now has four goals and two assists. Overall, he has seven goals for the club in all competitions.