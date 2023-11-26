Tottenham lose their third successive Premier League match: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha

After a dream start to the Premier League 2023-24 season, Tottenham Hotspur have lost their way (Photo credit: X/@premierleague)

After a dream start to the Premier League 2023-24 season, Tottenham Hotspur have lost their way, suffering another defeat on matchday 13. After 10 matches, Tottenham were atop the Premier League table, winning eight and drawn two. However, a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday now sees them slip down to fifth, four points behind leaders Arsenal. Here we decode the stats.

Unwanted records for Tottenham

As per Opta, Spurs are only the third team in English top-flight history to go unbeaten in their first 10 matches and then lose three on the bounce after Huddersfield Town (1924-25) and Sheffield United (1971-72). In these three successive defeats, Spurs scored the opening goal in each of them, becoming the fifth Premier League side to clock this unwanted record.

How did the match pan out?

Giovani lo Celso scored the opener for Spurs early on. A slight deflection off Diego Carlos wrong-footed Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Pau Torres leveled the score with a header deep into first-half added time. The in-form Ollie Watkins slotted in his 12th goal of the season in the 61st minute to help his side claim a solid win.

Match stats and points table

Spurs had 18 attempts to Villa's 15. The hosts managed eight shots on target to Villa's five. Spurs dominated possession (63%) and clocked a 90% pass accuracy. They also earned nine corners. In terms of the points table, Spurs remain with 26 points from 13 matches. Villa have gone ahead of their opponents and are fourth with 28 points (W9).

Villa script this unique record as Watkins shines

As per Opta, Aston Villa will end a day in the Premier League's top four positions at least 13 games into a season for the first time since December 27, 2009. Among all Premier League players, only Manchester City's Erling Haaland (18) has scored more goals across all competitions than Ollie Watkins (12) this season.

47th Premier League goal for Watkins

Watkins scored his 47th Premier League goal, having made his 122nd appearance. He also owns 18 assists. In 136 matches across competitions for Villa, Watkins has raced to 55 goals.