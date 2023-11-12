Marcus Rashford completes 250 Premier League appearances: Decoding his stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Rajdeep Saha 04:07 pm Nov 12, 2023

Marcus Rashford netted 77 goals in 250 Premier League appearances (Photo credit: X/@MarcusRashford)

Marcus Rashford recorded his 250th appearance in the Premier League in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Luton Town at Old Trafford on Saturday. He became the 16th Manchester United player to accomplish this feat in the Premier League era. However, the 26-year-old is going through a rough patch in front of goal and needs to work hard. Here we decode Rashford's Premier League stats.

The youngest player to achieve the milestone for Manchester United

Rashford completed 250 PL games for United (26 years, 11 days). As per Squawka, he has become the youngest player to accomplish this feat for the Red Devils. He broke Ryan Giggs's record, who achieved this feat in 2000 when he was 26 years and 167 days. Wayne Rooney, who completed the mark in 2012, is third on the list (26y, 195d).

A look at his overall Premier League numbers

In 250 PL appearances, Rashford has netted 77 goals and provided 38 assists. Notably, 59 of his goals have come with the right foot. He has netted six penalties while seven of his goals have come from headers. Rashford has clocked 545 shots out of which 237 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork 13 times. Rashford has created 44 big chances.

Breaking down his Premier League season-wise stats (2015-16 to 2019-20)

Rashford made his Premier League debut in 2015-16. In 11 matches, Rashford scored five goals and made two assists. In 2016-17, he scored five goals (A1) across 32 appearances. In 2017-18, Rashford managed seven goals and five assists from 35 matches. In 2018-19, he scored 10 goals (A6) from 33 games. In 2019-20, Rashford scored 17 goals (A7) from 31 appearances.

His Premier League season-wise stats (2020-21 to 2023-24)

In the 2020-21 season, Rashford once again clocked 20 goals involvement. He scored 11 goals and made nine assists. In the 2021-22 season, Rashford scored four times (A2) from just 25 appearances. In the 2022-23 season, Rashford scored 17 goals and provided five assists from 35 games. In the ongoing 2023-24 season, he owns one goal and an assist from 11 matches.

Rashford hasn't fired for United this season

Rashford is a player who backs himself and the consistency flows when there is confidence in abundance. After a solid 2022-23 season under Erik ten Hag, the versatile forward has struggled this season. Out of his 36 shots, only eight have been on target. Notably, he has missed six big chances. As per Opta, Rashford has a conversion rate of a paltry 5.56%.

Four Premier League Player of the Month awards

Rashford has won four Premier League Player of the Month awards. He won the award in January 2019, September 2022, January 2023, and February 2023.

Decoding Rashford's overall performance and success at Manchester United

Rashford is into his ninth season at United. He has clocked 374 appearances, scoring 124 times. Notably, the England international has also provided 55 assists in all competitions. His best season for United was in 2022-23. He scored 30 goals and provided nine assists. Rashford has won one FA Cup, two Carabao Cups, one Community Shield, and one UEFA Europa League with United.

