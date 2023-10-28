Harry Kane smashes a hat-trick, scripts history in the Bundesliga

1/8

Sports 2 min read

Harry Kane smashes a hat-trick, scripts history in the Bundesliga

By Rajdeep Saha 11:47 pm Oct 28, 202311:47 pm

Harry Kane scored a sensational hat-trick on a record-breaking show for Bayern Munich (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane scored a sensational hat-trick on a record-breaking show for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga 2023-24 season on Saturday. Bayern earned a massive 8-0 victory over Darmstadt with each of their eight goals coming in the second half. Notably, Bayern were reduced to 10 men early on before Darmstadt saw two red cards. However, it was Kane who stood tall and delivered.

2/8

Massive records for the sensational Kane

As per Opta, Kane has become the first player in Bundesliga history to score as many as 12 goals within his first nine Bundesliga games. Kane is also the first player to score 10-plus goals and register five assists in Europe's top five leagues this season. Kane has amassed 14 goals and seven assists in all competitions to take his goals involvement to 21.

3/8

10th career league hat-trick for Kane

Kane managed eight Premier League hat-tricks on level with Thierry Henry and Michael Owen. By scoring his second Bundesliga hat-trick, Kane has taken his tally to 10 in Europe's top five leagues.

4/8

Unique records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Bayern against Darmstadt is the first match in Bundesliga history to see three players sent off in the first half. Bayern scored eight goals in the second half of a Bundesliga game for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, Bayern also became the first club in Bundesliga history to score 34 goals in their first nine games of the season.

5/8

Sane, Musiala, and Muller score as well

Besides Kane's three goals, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala scored a brace each. Veteran Thomas Muller also found the back of the net for Bayern. Sane now has 47 goals for Bayern across competitions. Meanwhile, Muller hammered his 236th goal for Bayern.

6/8

Kane scores his second Bundesliga hat-trick

Before tonight, Kane recorded his maiden Bundesliga hat-trick for Bayern against Vfl Bochum in a 7-0 victory. He had scored in the 12th, 54th, and 88th minute respectively. Both of his hat-tricks have come at the Allianz Arena.

7/8

Do you know?

Bayern are on top of the Bundesliga 2023-24 standings having maintained their unbeaten run (W7 D2). Bayern have scored a total of 34 goals, besides conceding seven. Bayer Leverkusen are second with 23 points.

8/8

Kane pulls off a Beckham and Rooney