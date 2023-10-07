Premier League 2023-24, Manchester United beat Brentford 2-1: Key stats

Scott McTominay scored two injury-time goals to save the day for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United came from behind against Brentford to win 2-1 on matchday eight of the 2023-24 Premier League. Two late goals from Scott McTominay saw the hosts bag all three points in a fixture where they trailed for a long time. Brentford's Mathias Jensen scored the opening goal of the game. This is United's fourth win of the ongoing Premier League season. Here's more.

Mathias Jensen scores his third goal of the season

Brentford midfielder Jensen scored the opening goal in the game as he combined with Yoane Wissa to slot it past Andre Onana in the 26th minute. This is the 27-year-old's fifth goal involvement in eight Premier League appearances this season. He has scored three while providing two assists. Overall, this is his eighth goal in his 76th Premier League appearance while amassing eight assists.

Manchester United script this unwanted Premier League record

As per Opta, this was only the third time United have conceded the opening goal in four consecutive home league matches. They did so in February/March in 2014 and July/September in 2020.