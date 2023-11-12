Kylian Mbappe nets his eighth Ligue 1 hat-trick: Key stats

Mbappe smashed his eighth Ligue 1 hat-trick, including seven for PSG (Photo credit: X/@PSG_English)

Football superstar Kylian Mbappe was sensational for Paris Saint-Germain against Reims on matchday 12 of the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. Mbappe scored in the fifth, 59th, and 82nd minute respectively to net a hat-trick for the Ligue 1 leaders. Notably, Mbappe smashed his eighth Ligue 1 hat-trick, including seven for PSG. Here we decode the Frenchman's stats.

A look at Mbappe's first five Ligue 1 hat-tricks

Mbappe scored his maiden league hat-trick for AS Monaco in the Ligue 1 2016-17 season against Metz in a 5-0 win. His second league hat-trick was for PSG versus Lyon in a 5-0 win (2018-19). He scored four goals. In the same season, Mbappe managed two more hat-tricks versus Guingamp (9-0) and Monaco (3-1) respectively. His fifth hat-trick versus Clermont (6-1) in 2021-22.

Mbappe's hat-tricks (numbers 6-8)

Mbappe scored his sixth hat-trick in the 2021-22 season once again in a 5-0 win over Metz. He recorded his seventh hat-trick in a 7-1 drubbing of Lille in 2022-23. And now, he scored all three goals versus Reims in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Mbappe equals Zlatan's hat-tricks tally for PSG in Ligue 1

With seven hat-tricks for PSG in Ligue 1, Mbappe has equaled the legendary Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who too managed seven for the Parisians across his four-year stay at the French capital. Mbappe now owns the most hat-tricks scored in Ligue 1 since 2000 (8). Only Zlatan (7) and Wissam Ben Yedder (5) have managed 5-plus hat-tricks since 2000.

16th career hat-trick for Mbappe and 12th for PSG

Mbappe scored his 16th career hat-trick for club and country. On 15 occasions, he has ended up on the winning side. Mbappe's hat-trick wasn't enough for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. Mbappe owns 12 hat-tricks for PSG in all competitions. Besides, he managed two for his former club Monaco. Mbappe owns two international hat-tricks for France.

177 Ligue 1 goals and 58 assists for Mbappe

Mbappe played 41 Ligue 1 matches for Monaco, scoring 16 times. For PSG, the youngster has bagged 161 league goals in 187 matches. Overall, Mbappe owns 177 Ligue 1 goals. He is the sixth-highest scorer in Ligue 1 history. Mbappe is the top scorer for PSG in Ligue 1 (161 goals). Meanwhile, the versatile forward also owns 58 Ligue 1 assists.

His overall tally for PSG

Mbappe is the highest scorer for PSG in all competitions. He owns a tally of 227 goals from 275 matches. Meanwhile, he has provided a total of 88 assists for PSG.

His performance in 2023-24

In the 2023-24 season, Mbappe has bagged 15 goals across 15 matches in all competitions. 13 of his goals have come in Ligue 1. He has provided a solitary assist this season.