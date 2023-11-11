Harry Kane breaks Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record: Key stats

Harry Kane breaks Robert Lewandowski's Bundesliga record: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha

Kane now broken Robert Lewandowski's record for the most goals scored after the first 11 matchdays of a season (Photo credit: X/@FCBayernEN)

Harry Kane continued to extend his run of scoring goals for Bayern Munich since a big-money move in the summer transfer window. Kane, who has been scripting several records, etched his name in the Bundesliga history books once again. He has now broken Robert Lewandowski's record for the most goals scored after the first 11 matchdays of a season. We decode Kane's stats.

Kane scores a brace, breaks Lewy's record

Kane scored a brace in his side's 4-2 win against Heidenheim on matchday 11 of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season. With these two goals, Kane has taken his tally to 17 in the Bundesliga. As per Opta, Kane broke Lewandowski's record, who scored 16 goals for Bayern in the 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Gerd Muller managed 15 goals in the 1968-69 season (also for Bayern).

Kane races to 21 goals in all competitions this season

Kane is the top scorer with 17 goals in Europe's top 5 leagues this season. He has already scored three Bundesliga hat-tricks, including in the previous game versus Borussia Dortmund. Kane has managed 21 goals for Bayern in 16 matches across competitions. He is the first to breach the 20-goal mark this season in Europe's top 5 leagues. He also owns seven assists.

20-plus goals scored in 10 successive seasons

For the 10th successive season, Kane has now bagged 20-plus goals in a season. He scored 31, 28, 35, 41, 24, 24, 33, 27, and 32 goals in a season for Tottenham Hotspur before this campaign.

42 goals and counting for Bayern

As per Opta, with their fourth goal against Heidenheim, Bayern have scored their 42nd goal of the Bundesliga season - the most ever by a team through their first 11 games of a BL season. Bayern achieved the record with their third goal.