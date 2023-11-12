Zinedine Zidane: Decoding his managerial Champions League winning campaigns

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Zinedine Zidane: Decoding his managerial Champions League winning campaigns

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:03 pm Nov 12, 202309:03 pm

Zinedine Zidane won three consecutive UCL titles with Real Madrid (Photo credit: X/@UEFA)

Zinedine Zidane is often considered one of the most technical midfielders of his era. Zidane also showed his prowess as a manager, leading Real Madrid to glory. Zidane guided Real to an unprecedented three successive UEFA Champions League titles. He has had two stints with Los Blancos and found success in both. Zidane is currently on a sabbatical. We decode his UCL winning campaigns.

2/8

Zidane led Real Madrid to an unprecedented Champions League title

Zidane joined Real Madrid as manager in January 2016 and went on to guide them to their 11th UCL title. Real Madrid also finished second in the 2015-16 La Liga behind rivals FC Barcelona. Los Blancos won 28 matches, registered six draws and suffered four defeats. They lost the league by a single point. Real bowed out of the R32 in Copa del Rey.

3/8

Breaking down their 2015-16 UCL campaign in numbers

Real Madrid topped their UCL group-stage winning five out of six matches. Their only draw came against PSG. They defeated AS Roma, Wolfsburg and Manchester City in the knockouts to reach the final. Zidane's men defeated arch-rivals Atletico Madrid in the final 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1. Cristiano Ronaldo led the goals charts with 16 strikes while also registering four assists.

4/8

Zidane's second consecutive UCL title with Real Madrid

The 2016-17 season was a fantastic year for Real Madrid as Zidance won his second consecutive UCL title with them. They also won the La Liga, three points clear of second-placed Barcelona. Real won 29 matches, registered six draws and suffered only three defeats. They defeated Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey final while beating Juventus in the UCL final.

5/8

Breaking down their 2016-17 UCL campaign in numbers

Real won their 12th UCL title in the 2016-17 season under the tutelage of Zidane. They finished second in the group stage behind Borussia Dortmund. Real won three matches and registered three draws. They defeated Napoli, Bayern, and Atletico in the knockouts before booking a final berth where they outsmarted Juventus. Ronaldo netted 12 goals (five assists) while Karim Benzema scored five goals.

6/8

Real Madrid secured their 13th UCL title in 2017-18

Los Blancos won their 13th UCL title in the 2017-18 season under Zidane. Real Madrid also secured the Supercopa, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup crowns. They finished third in the 2017-18 La Liga, behind Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. Real registered 22 wins and 10 draws while suffering six defeats. They bowed out of the Copa del Rey quarter-finals against Leganes.

7/8

Breaking down their 2017-18 UCL campaign in numbers

Real Madrid finished second in the 2017-18 UCL group stage behind Tottenham Hotspur. Los Blancos registered four wins along with a draw and a defeat. They defeated PSG, Juventus, and Bayern Munich in R16, quarters, and semis respectively. Real defeated Liverpool 3-1 in the final as Gareth Bale scored a brace. Once again, Ronaldo led the goals tally with 15 strikes.

8/8

Second-most UCL titles by a manager

Zidane has won three UCL titles and is behind Carlo Ancelotti (4). The Frenchman is the only manager to win three successive UCL titles. He is the only Real Madrid manager to win four trophies in a season. He is the first French manager to win the UCL title. Zidane is the only manager after Arrigo Sacchi to win two consecutive UEFA Super Cups.