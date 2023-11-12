Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool sink Brentford 3-0: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 09:36 pm Nov 12, 202309:36 pm

Liverpool thrashed Brentford in an emphatic 3-0 win in matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Sunday

Liverpool thrashed Brentford in an emphatic 3-0 win in matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League on Sunday at Anfield. A brace from Mohamed Salah and a second-half strike from Diogo Jota helped Jurgen Klopp's men. They have now won all of their six home league matches this season. Liverpool have propelled to the second position in the standings momentarily with their eighth win.

Liverpool script these records

Liverpool have now won their last eight home matches against Brentford in all competitions. They have scored 19 goals in these matches, conceding only once. The Reds have won all nine of their games at Anfield in all competitions this season. In all of their wins, they have maintained a margin of 2-plus goals.

Salah ran the show for Liverpool

Salah slammed home a brilliant brace against Brentford and as per StatmanDave, he owns 39 goals and assists in all competitions for Liverpool so far in 2023. As per Opta, he has been involved in 118 goals in 117 appearances for Liverpool at Anfield (86 goals, 32 assists). Salah has scored 149 goals in 243 Premier League appearances, 147 of them for Liverpool.