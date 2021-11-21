Premier League, Manchester City 3-0 Everton: Records broken

Man City beat Everton at home to go second

A clinical performance helped Manchester City tame Everton 3-0 at home in gameweek 12 of the Premier League 2021-22 season on Sunday. With this win, City have gone back to second, and are three points behind league leaders Chelsea. Raheem Sterling scored the opener for City before half-time. Rodri and Bernardo Silva added two more in the second half.

City put three past Everton

Sterling's first-half effort from Joao Cancelo's sublime pass saw City go ahead. Rodri then added the second with a thunderous drive. Bernardo scored late on to make it 3-0. Everton toiled throughout and didn't offer much. They need to thank Jordan Pickford, who made a couple of important saves to ensure Everton lost by only three goals.

City keep their defensive shape in place

City have conceded just six goals from their 12 games in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, this is their second-fewest at this stage of a league campaign, after the 2018-19 season (5), when they went on to win their second Premier League title under manager Pep Guardiola.

Notable feats achieved by Cancelo and Rodri

Cancelo has provided his sixth assist of the season in 18 games. This is as many as he produced in both of his first two seasons with the club in all competitions combined (six in 76 apps). Rodri scored his fourth goal from open play in the PL. All of them have been from outside the box. He has seven PL goals in total.

Premier League: Bernardo races to 50 goal involvements

Bernardo now has 50 Premier League goal involvements for Manchester City (25 goals, 25 assists). As per Opta, he has scored in back-to-back league appearances for the first time since March 2018.