Serie A 2023-24, Inter hold Juventus 1-1: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:38 am Nov 27, 2023

Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez scored the equalizing goal (Photo credit: X/@SerieA_EN)

Inter played out a 1-1 draw versus Juventus on matchday 13 of the Serie A 2023-24 season. Juventus went ahead with Dusan Vlahovic scoring in the 27th minute. However, Inter skipper Lautaro Martinez equalized for the visitors six minutes later. Inter remain top of the Serie A standings with Juventus two points behind in second place. Here are the key stats.

Match stats and points table

Juventus clocked just one shot on target from four attempts. Inter managed eight attempts, including four shots on target. Juventus also had just 34% ball possession to Inter's 66%. Inter had a pass accuracy of 90%. Juventus earned the only corner of the contest. Inter are top of the standings with 32 points with Juve collecting 30 points so far after 13 matches.

Martinez continues his excellent form in Serie A

Martínez has scored 27 calendar goals in Serie A in 2023. As per Opta, only two Inter players have scored more goals in a single calendar year in Serie A since 2000: Diego Milito (28 in 2012) and Christian Vieri (28 in 2001). Martinez extended his tally to 13 Serie A goals this season. Overall, he owns 92 Serie A goals for Inter.

15-plus goals in five successive seasons

Martinez has scored 15 goals for Inter in all competitions this season. For the fifth successive season, he has scored 15-plus goals in a season for the club. In 255 appearances, Martinez has managed 117 goals.

More unique records for Martinez

Martinez is now the second player in the last 60 years to score at least 13 goals in Inter's first 13 league games of a campaign after Mauro Icardi in 2017-18. Meanwhile, the Argentine forward has scored in four away matches in a row. The last Inter player to do so was Romelu Lukaku.

Key numbers registered in this match

Juventus have won five of their last nine Serie A matches (D2 L2) against Inter. Inter are now winless in 16 of their last 18 away Serie A games against Juventus (D5 L11). Marcus Thuram provided the assist for Martinez's equalizer. He now owns the most assists in Serie A 2023-24 (6). Vlahovic scored his 5th goal for Juventus this season and 28th overall.