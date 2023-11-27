Rodrygo scripts these records in Real Madrid's win over Cadiz

1/5

Sports 2 min read

Rodrygo scripts these records in Real Madrid's win over Cadiz

By Rajdeep Saha 02:46 am Nov 27, 202302:46 am

Rodrygo scored a brace for Real (Photo credit: X/@realmadrid)

Real Madrid returned to the top of the La Liga 2023-24 season with a superb 3-0 win over Cadiz on matchday 14. Rodrygo scored a brace as Jude Bellingham continued his goal-scoring form to help Los Blancos dominate the proceedings. Besides his two goals, Brazilian winger Rodrygo also made an assist. Real are a point above Girona at the moment. Here are the stats.

2/5

Unique records for Rodrygo

Rodrygo has scored in three consecutive games for Real Madrid (4 goals). As per Opta, he has done so for the first time in all competitions (183 games). Meanwhile, Rodrygo is the 3rd Real Madrid player to be involved in at least three goals in the 21st century in two consecutive La Liga matches after Cristiano Ronaldo (7 times) and Gonzalo Higuaín (once).

3/5

Rodrygo has nine goals involvement in La Liga 2023-24

Rodrygo now has five goals and four assists in La Liga 2023-24. Notably, he has created 22 chances, besides also registering 15 shots on target. In 122 league matches for Real, Rodrygo owns 21 goals. He has 44 goals overall in 183 matches.

4/5

Bellingham continues to shine for Real

Bellingham scored his 11th goal from 12 La Liga games since joining Real from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. Meanwhile, he has raced to 14 goals in all competitions for Los Blancos.

5/5

Rodrygo shines in Real's 3-0 win

Rodrygo appeared to have run into a dead end inside the penalty area but managed to maintain possession and fire into the top corner for the opener. In the second half, Luka Modric assisted Rodrygo, who cut inside before firing inside the far post. Rodrygo then laid off to Bellingham, who fired a fine left-footed strike across goal and found the bottom corner.