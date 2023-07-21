Jordi Alba joins Inter Miami from Barcelona: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 04:42 pm 2 min read

Spanish left-back Jordi Alba has joined Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona in the summer (Photo credit: Twitter/@JordiAlba)

Spanish left-back Jordi Alba has joined Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona in the summer. Alba has signed a contract until the end of the 2024 MLS season with an option for a further year. Alba reunites with former Barca team-mates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, who joined the American club this summer. Alba spent 11 seasons at Barca. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Alba had another year remaining on his contract with Barca, but the Spanish club agreed to release him in May. Barca decided the same to cut down on the wage bill. Alba joined Barcelona from fellow Spanish club Valencia in 2012. "We know that he'll help Inter Miami achieve the club's objectives this season and beyond," said Inter Miami's sporting director Chris Henderson.

Decoding Alba's overall stats at Barcelona

Alba went on to make 459 appearances for Barcelona during his 11-year stay. He scored 27 goals. As per Transfermarkt, Alba also made his presence felt with 99 assists in all competitions. Alba made 313 appearances in La Liga for Barcelona, scoring 17 goals and making 68 assists. In 77 Champions League games, he scored thrice and made 14 assists.

His performance at Valencia

Alba spent three seasons at Valencia, making 110 appearances in all competitions. He scored six goals and made eight assists. In La Liga, he made 74 appearances, scoring five goals and making six assists.

Breaking down his numbers in La Liga 2022-23

Alba made 24 appearances in the 2023-23 La Liga season. He scored two goals and contributed with three assists. As per Opta, Alba made 118 ball recoveries and created 38 chances. He attempted 1,227 passes, completing 1,063 (pass accuracy 86.63%). He made 25 tackles and completed four take-ons. Alba won 8 aerial duels and 33 ground duels.He made 14 clearances and 11 interceptions.

Alba won plenty of trophies with Barca

Alba lifted six La Liga trophies, including the 2022-23 season. He won five Copa del Rey honors, besides being a runner-up on two occasions. He won four Spanish Super Cups and one UEFA Super Cup. He also won one Champions League and one FIFA Club World Cup trophy.

