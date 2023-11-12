Robert Lewandowski registers this unique feat in La Liga 2023-24

By Rajdeep Saha 11:51 pm Nov 12, 202311:51 pm

Lewandowski has won the most points for a side with his goals in La Liga this season (Photo credit: X/@FCBarcelona)

Veteran striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to help Barcelona beat Alaves 2-1 on matchday 13 of the La Liga 2023-24 season. Barca had gone behind with Samu Omorodion scoring in the 1st minute for the visitors. However, Lewandowski equalized in the 53rd minute before scoring the winning goal via a penalty in the 78th minute. Lewandowski has now registered a unique feat. Here's more.

Lewandowski has won the most points for a side

As per Opta, Lewandowski has won the most points for a side with his goals in La Liga this season. Lewandowski has claimed 10 points for Barcelona with his seven goals this season. He surpassed the tally of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, who has managed nine points for Real with his 10 goals. Gerard Moreno of Villarreal has helped his side gain eight points.

Relief for Lewandowski after barren run ends

Lewandowski ended his duck by scoring a brace. Before this, his last goal came against Celta Vigo in September (brace). It has ended his worst run without scoring at club level in all competitions (six games) since February 2011 with Borussia Dortmund (10).

41 goals for Lewandowski at Barcelona

Lewandowski has got to 10 goals involvement for Barca in the La Liga 2023-24 season. Besides his seven goals, he also owns three assists. Overall, he owns eight goals and four assists in all competitions this season. Lewandowski has 30 La Liga goals, besides 41 in all competitions for Barca (60 appearances). He also owns 12 assists in total.

Barca come from behind to beat Alaves

Alaves went ahead after just 17 seconds before missing a host of chances in the first half in which they should have been ahead by a couple of goals at least. Alaves were made to pay by Lewandowski, who scored a superb header from Jules Kounde's cross. Lewandowski then scored a penalty following a clumsy challenge on Ferran Torres by Abdel Abqar.

Barca are third in La Liga 2023-24

Barca have raced to 30 points from 13 matches in La Liga 2023-24. Barca secured their ninth win of the campaign. Girona stay at the top with 34 points with Real Madrid placed second (32 points).