Dortmund qualify for Champions League R16; PSG hold Newcastle 1-1

By Rajdeep Saha 04:03 am Nov 29, 202304:03 am

Nick Pope was sensational for the Magpies (Photo credit: X/@ChampionsLeague)

Newcastle United missed out on the chance of completing the double over Paris Saint-Germain on matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season at the Parc des Princes. A 24th-minute goal from Alexander Isak had Newcastle on top. However, a late penalty helped PSG earn a 1-1 draw. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund beat AC Milan 3-1 to gain R16 qualification in Group F.

The story of Group F

Dortmund's third successive win helped them get to 10 points after five matches. The German side is through to the Champions League knockouts. Kylian Mbappe's last-gasp penalty helped PSG stay in contention to qualify. PSG have 7 points from five matches (W2 D1 L2). Newcastle are third after this heartbreaking 1-1 draw. They are level on points with Milan (5).

Dortmund claim their third successive win

After losing their opening match, Dortmund are on an unbeaten run of four matches in Group F. As per Opta, Dortmund have claimed three successive Champions League wins for the first time since November 2020. Dortmund have beaten Milan in both their UCL meets in Italy, winning the 2002-03 second group-stage tie 1-0.

Dortmund tame Milan 3-1

In an entertaining first half, Olivier Giroud missed his penalty for Milan early on before Marco Reus converted his to hand Dortmund the lead. Samuel Chukwueze equalized for the hosts in the 37th minute. In the second half, Milan imploded as Jamie Bynoe-Gittens scored after being set up by Marcel Sabitzer. Reus then assisted Karim Adeyemi for the third to help Dortmund progress.

Newcastle conceded late on to lose valuable points

Isak struck in the first half after Miguel Almiron's effort was pushed to the former's feet. Newcastle defended valiantly thereafter and kept PSG out with goalkeeper Nick Pope making a string of saves. However, deep in stoppage time PSG were awarded a penalty when Tino Livramento was adjudged to have handled the ball, and Kylian Mbappe accepted the chance with a penalty goal.

PSG hang in there

As mentioned, PSG have won 7 points after 5 games in the UCL 2023-24 group phase. It's now their lowest tally at this stage of the competition since 2004-05 (5). It was the last time PSG were eliminated before the knockout stages.

Key numbers for PSG

Isak's goal saw PSG concede five against the same opponent in a single Champions League group stage since 2014-15 against Barcelona (also 5). Since 2003-04, it was PSG's latest goal in the UCL timed at 97:18, excluding extra time. PSG have lost just one of their last 36 UCL home group matches (W28 D7). Their only defeat has been against Manchester United in 2020.

Key match stats from the PSG-Newcastle match

PSG recorded a whopping 31 attempts versus Newcastle. However, only seven of them were on target. Newcastle had two shots on target from five attempts. PSG clocked 73% ball possession and had a 92% pass accuracy.