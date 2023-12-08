SA vs IND, T20I series: Here are the player battles

SA vs IND, T20I series: Here are the player battles

By Parth Dhall 12:11 am Dec 08, 2023

David Miller fares well against India in T20Is

South Africa are set to host India in a month-long tour, which includes bilateral series across formats. The three-match T20I series will begin on December 10, with the Kingsmead in Durban hosting the opener. India won their last bilateral T20I series in SA in 2018. This time as well, several key player battles will define the series. Here are the same.

Heinrich Klaasen vs Indian spinners

Explosive batter Heinrich Klaasen fares well against India in T20I cricket, with his strike rate being 166.66. Two of his four T20I fifties have come against India. Klaasen is known to smash the spinners all around the park. He strikes at a staggering 173.97 against them in T20 cricket. The likes of Ravi Bishnoi and Ravindra Jadeja would try to stop him.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Lungi Ngidi

Pacer Lungi Ngidi would be crucial to South Africa's pace department. He would face a fired-up Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs. The Indian captain has smashed 38 runs off 17 balls against the Proteas pacer in T20s. SKY's strike rate shoots to 223.52 in this regard. The tally includes 3 fours and 3 sixes. Ngidi hasn't dismissed SKY in two T20 innings.

David Miller vs Mohammed Siraj

South Africa's David Miller has been on song in white-ball cricket of late. His prowess further elevates in T20 cricket. As has been the case, Miller will have the onus to bolster the Proteas in the death overs. He might face Indian seamer Mohammed Siraj, who is making a comeback to T20I cricket. Notably, Siraj has dismissed Miller twice in just six balls (T20s).

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Marco Jansen

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the highest run-scorer of India's recently-concluded T20I series against Australia. He smashed 223 runs at 55.75, including a ton. Gaikwad would hope to replicate the numbers in South Africa, but a tall Marco Jansen will be his threat. Although Gaikwad strikes at 147.61 in this battle (T20s), the left-arm seamer will certainly test his endurance on tough tracks.

Shreyas Iyer vs Tabraiz Shamsi

Shreyas Iyer is back in India's T20I setup. His 37-ball 53 in the final T20I against Australia was the differential for India. Iyer has the propensity to smash huge sixes against spinners in the middle overs. His battle with South Africa's Tabraiz Shamsi will certainly grab the eyeballs. While Shamsi has dismissed Iyer once, the latter strikes at 190.90 in this regard (T20s).