Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award: Details here

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami recommended for Arjuna Award: Details here

By Parth Dhall 06:50 pm Dec 13, 202306:50 pm

Mohammed Shami took the most wickets in World Cup 2023

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who made waves with his searing spells in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Award by the BCCI. According to several media outlets, the cricket board made a special request to the Sports Ministry to include Shami's name. Notably, the Arjuna Award is the second-highest sporting honor of India. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

After missing out on the first four World Cup games, Shami got a chance in India's XI due to injured Hardik Pandya's ouster. Having played just seven games, he finished as the highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps. He claimed three five-wicket hauls and a solitary four-fer, including a career-best 7/57 in the semi-final. His average read a jaw-dropping 10.70.

Sports Ministry has formed a 12-member committee

It is understood that the Sports Ministry has formed a 12-member committee to announce the recipients of the Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award among others. Retired Supreme Court Justice AM Khanwilkar will lead the committee.

Only Indian with an ODI seven-fer

Shami starred in India's splendid win against New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final. The Indian seamer took seven wickets as India bowled NZ out for 327 while defending 397. He became the first Indian bowler with a seven-wicket haul in ODIs. Shami now also has the best bowling returns in World Cup knockouts, having broken Gary Gilmour's record.

First Indian to complete 50 WC wickets

During the tournament, Shami also became the first Indian to complete 50 World Cup wickets. Shami completed 50 wickets in just 17 games, the fastest to this milestone. Australian pacer Mitchell Starc was previously the fastest to attain 50 WC wickets, getting the feat in 19 games. Shami is only behind Glenn McGrath, Muthiah Muralidaran, Starc, and Lasith Malinga in terms of WC wickets.

Most wickets in a WC edition

Shami now has the most wickets for India in an ODI World Cup edition. He finished with 24 scalps in World Cup 2023. The Indian pacer broke the record of Zaheer Khan, who picked up 21 wickets in the 2011 WC edition. Overall, Shami now has the joint third-most wickets in a single World Cup edition.