India vs Australia: Pro-Palestine protester invades pitch, hugs Kohli

India

By Chanshimla Varah 05:23 pm Nov 19, 202305:23 pm

Pro-Palestine protester invades pitch during India-Australia match

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final match between India and Australia was interrupted for a few minutes on Sunday after a man wearing a white t-shirt with the message "Stop bombing Palestine" invaded the pitch. Images from the Narendra Modi Stadium that have gone viral also show the man trying to hug Virat Kohli from behind before being escorted away by security personnel.

Images from Modi stadium that went viral

I wanted to meet Kohli, says protester

The pitch invader was later taken to the Chandkheda Police Station in Ahmedabad. In a video from the police station shared by ANI, the man introduced himself as John from Australia and stated that he invaded the pitch to meet Kohli. As to why he was wearing a Palestine t-shirt, he simply says it was because he supports Palestine.

Identity of protester revealed

Israel-Hamas conflict enters seventh week

The ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas has entered its seventh week, with civilian casualties continuing to mount in Gaza. Around 12,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in the retaliatory attack from Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on the Jewish nation on October 7. Israel, on the other hand, revised its estimated death toll from 1,400 to 1,200.