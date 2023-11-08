India proposes lowering EV import tariffs in UK FTA

By Rishabh Raj 03:19 pm Nov 08, 202303:19 pm

India currently imposes 70% to 100% taxes on fully assembled imported cars

India is considering lowering import taxes on select electric vehicles (EVs) from the UK as part of ongoing free trade negotiations between the two countries, Bloomberg reported. The proposal entails a 30% concessional tariff on 2,500 EVs imported annually from the UK, priced above $80,000 (around Rs. 67 lakh). Presently, India imposes taxes ranging from 70% to 100% on cars imported as completely built units, based on their value.

Outstanding issues in free trade talks

One of the last remaining issues in the free trade discussions is the UK's request for import concessions on EVs. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had aimed to finalize the agreement by the end of last month. However, Bloomberg reports that an announcement is now unlikely until December.

India's growing EV market

India, home to the world's largest population, has seen a growing demand for EVs among middle-class and affluent consumers. Yet, high costs, limited choices, and insufficient charging stations have impeded EV adoption. Expanding the EV market could hasten the transition to cleaner transportation in a country with the world's most polluted air. In 2021, India unveiled a $3.1 billion production-linked incentive program for local EV production to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Bestselling electric cars in India

In India's price-sensitive market, Tata Nexon.ev is the top-selling electric car, priced at under Rs. 15 lakh. German luxury automakers BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen AG's Audi offer electric cars above Rs. 65 lakh in India. Sources familiar with the talks say a final decision on India's stance regarding import duties on EVs has not yet been reached.

Expected benefits of the free trade deal

India and the UK anticipate that the free trade agreement will double bilateral trade by 2030 through reduced tariffs and greater market access. The deal would also represent a political victory for both leaders, as the UK-India pact is viewed as a key prize of Brexit and a means to enhance India's manufacturing aspirations. India currently levies various import duties on cars, with taxes ranging from 15% to 35% for vehicles bought from overseas unassembled.