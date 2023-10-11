Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 concept showcased in India: Check features, design

The Vision Maybach 6 concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has brought the Vision Maybach 6 concept, a striking two-plus-two coupe, for the first time in India. To recall, it was revealed worldwide in 2016. This concept vehicle artfully blends retro and modern design elements. It pays tribute to the aero coupes of yesteryears while embracing the future of electric mobility. The EV features an elongated hood, rear-positioned passenger compartment, and boat-tail rear end, all reminiscent of the 1930s Maybach aero coupe.

It elegantly combines classic design with modern technology

While maintaining its classic appeal, the Vision Maybach 6 integrates multiple modern elements. The EV features gullwing doors, eye-catching 24-inch Candy Red-colored wheels, and a signature Maybach grille, along with sleek headlamps and taillights. Inside, its cabin uses premium leather, glass, and woodwork to create a luxurious 2+2 seating arrangement. The dashboard showcases retro-style dials, while the windscreen doubles as an information hub using augmented reality (AR) technology.

It promises a range of up to 321km per charge

Under the hood, the Vision Maybach 6 is powered by four electric motors, one at each wheel, that are linked to an 80kWh battery pack. The setup generates a combined output of 738hp. It promises a range of up to 321km on a single charge. Although newer EVs achieve similar performance with just two motors, it is essential to remember that this concept was introduced in 2016. The Maybach 6 can accelerate from 0-100km/h in under four seconds.

The concept influenced the current Mercedes-Benz line-up

Back in 2016, the Vision Maybach 6 concept showcased the potential for future Mercedes-Benz cars. For reference, some design elements and features have already been incorporated into the new Maybach S-Class and EQS. With rumors of a Maybach EQS sedan in development, it is hoped that more of these innovative advancements and design touches will find their way into upcoming models.