2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE to debut in India on September 15

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 03:34 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV comes equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to introduce the EQE SUV in India on September 15. This move will further expand the brand's all-electric portfolio on our shores. Positioned between the full-size EQS and entry-level EQB models, the mid-size EQE will likely be a more practical choice for most buyers. The luxury EV will compete with rivals such as the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW iX.

The EQE SUV will be a game-changer for Mercedes-Benz

First unveiled in October 2022, the EQE is the fourth model based on Mercedes's EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform. In international markets, the EQE's AMG trim features a distinctive Panamericana-style grille, aggressive-looking bumpers, and unique wheel designs. As a five-seater electric SUV, the EQE will provide a high level of comfort and convenience for Indian customers, making it a strong contender in the luxury electric vehicle market.

Take a look at some of its top features

The Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV features a gloss black grille, sporty headlamps, flush-fitted door handles, a sleek sloping roofline, a connected-type taillight setup, and an angled tailgate. Inside, the cabin offers two dashboard layouts and numerous comfort features such as leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.8-inch OLED infotainment panel for a luxurious experience. Passengers' safety is ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 500km

Globally, the base EQE 350+ model comes with a single-motor setup developing 292hp/565Nm. The mid-spec EQE 350 4Matic has an enhanced torque output at 765Nm. In comparison, the dual-motor EQE 500 4Matic produces 408hp/858Nm. Both the single- and dual-motor setups are paired with a massive 90.6kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises a driving range of up to 500km on a single charge.

