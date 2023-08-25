Loud horns to be a thing of past in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 02:23 pm 2 min read

The maximum limit for vehicle horns currently ranges between 80 to 91 decibels

The Indian government is taking a significant step to reduce noise pollution on its roads by enforcing a 50-decibel limit for vehicle horns. This move comes as a response to the health hazards and irritants caused by the current horns which can reach up to 91 decibels. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, suggested for adoption of soothing sounds for horns.

Noise pollution is as dangerous as air pollution

Noise pollution has been linked to serious health risks for citizens. The Indian Medical Association warns that exposure to noise levels above 80 decibels can damage hearing if you are exposed to them for six to eight hours a day, five days a week. This is the equivalent of the noise level of a busy street or a construction site. The World Health Organization recommends a safe limit of 53 decibels during the day and 45 decibels at night.

Amendment of Central Motor Vehicle Rules is necessary

To implement the 50-decibel limit for vehicle horns, the Central Motor Vehicle Rules need to be amended. It should be made mandatory for vehicle manufacturers to comply with the new specifications and adjust vehicle designs accordingly. Existing vehicles will also be required to adhere to the new noise norms for horns in a phased manner.

Reduced noise pollution will lead to a more pleasant environment

This shift will have little impact on vehicle manufacturers and existing vehicles, as they will need to adopt quieter horns. Gadkari suggested the potential incorporation of tunes that are less noisy and more soothing to the ears. Ultimately, these changes will contribute to a more pleasant and safer driving environment on Indian roads, thereby reducing the risk of serious health issues for all commuters.

