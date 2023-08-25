TVS Apache 310 Street's bookings open: Check features, expected price

Auto

TVS Apache 310 Street's bookings open: Check features, expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 01:16 pm 2 min read

The upcoming TVS Apache 310 Street will ride on designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company is set to launch the highly anticipated Apache 310 Street in India on September 6. The motorcycle will offer a unique blend of style and performance at a competitive price. The upcoming streetfighter will likely share some components with its fully-faired sibling, the RR310. However, the all-new offering will boast a distinctive front fascia, alloy wheels, exhaust system, and color options.

It will offer better power-to-weight ratio

The Apache 310 Street will come equipped with inverted front forks, a mono-shock rear, a split seat design, and a refreshed TFT instrument cluster. Powered by a 312.2cc single-cylinder engine, the bike is expected to deliver exhilarating performance due to its lighter weight compared to the RR310. The improved power-to-weight ratio will also enable better fuel efficiency. Additionally, it will offer a more comfortable riding stance and overall improved agility and maneuverability.

It will feature high-quality components from BMW G 310 R

The partnership between TVS and BMW Motorrad has played a significant role in the development of Apache 310 Street. Several features and components will be shared across the BMW G 310 R and the upcoming TVS model. This move highlights the strength of their collaboration and ensures a high-quality product for enthusiasts.

How much will it cost?

The Apache 310 Street is expected to bear a price tag of around Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it one of the most affordable options in its class. Potential buyers can expect a more comfortable riding experience when compared to its faired sibling. It will be an attractive option for those seeking style and performance without breaking the bank.

Share this timeline