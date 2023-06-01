Auto

Is Royal Enfield aiming high with its upcoming 450cc engine

Is Royal Enfield aiming high with its upcoming 450cc engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2023, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Royal Enfield's 450cc ADV will feature a fully-digital instrument console. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is one of the most popular brands in the Indian two-wheeler market. The homegrown bikemaker has managed to capture the middleweight retro motorcycle segment with its capable J-series (350cc) and Twins (650cc) range. Now, to bridge the gap and further increase its reach, the company is planning to introduce the all-new 450cc engine. Here's what we can expect.

Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield has been experimenting with new technologies in the past few years. The iconic Unit Construction Engines (UCE) were the brand's first attempt to modernize its portfolio.

However, the company started gaining momentum after the introduction of the capable J-series platform (Classic/Meteor/Hunter) and the modern 650cc parallel-twin engine (Interceptor/Continental GT/Super Meteor).

Now, it is gearing up to showcase an all-new 450cc liquid-cooled mill.

Himalayan's 411cc LS410 engine was designed ground-up

It started with the introduction of the Himalayan in 2016. Royal Enfield ground-up designed and produced the 411cc, air-and-oil-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine for its first-ever ADV motorcycle. While the motor (codenamed LS410) was praised for its tractable nature during off-roading, it was criticized for feeling underpowered on highway stints. The motor develops a maximum power of 24.6hp and a peak torque of 32Nm.

The 450cc engine will be the brand's first liquid-cooled unit

Royal Enfield is getting ready to open a new chapter by introducing an all-new 450cc engine. While the J-series and Twins range rely on the company's tried-and-tested air-and-oil-cooled setup, the modern 450cc unit will be the brand's first-ever motor to feature liquid cooling. The single-cylinder, fuel-injected mill is expected to put out over 40hp of maximum power and 45Nm of peak torque.

Multiple models will be offered on the new engine platform

Much like the J-series and Twins range, Royal Enfield is planning to add multiple motorcycles on the new engine platform. The lineup will include an ADV, a scrambler, and a roadster, along with a cafe racer on a later date.

The new range will rival middleweight offerings from KTM, BMW

While the current LS410 range (Himalayan/Scram 411) was designed to take on middleweight offerings from the likes of BMW Motorrad, KTM, and Yezdi in the ADV, scrambler, and roadster segments, it failed to do so due to the underpowered 411cc engine. With the all-new 450cc, liquid-cooled motor, Royal Enfield is planning to dominate its rivals by offering more power at a lower price point.