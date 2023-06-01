Auto

Is Range Rover Sport SV better than BMW XM

Both SUVs feature all-LED lighting setup

SUV specialist Land Rover has revealed the Range Rover SV as its performance-oriented flagship model for the global markets. It is the brand's most powerful and fastest production car to date. However, it has to go against the BMW XM to obtain the top spot in the segment. Can the all-new British brawler take down the German fighter? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2004, the Range Rover Sport has become popular among enthusiasts due to its dynamic ride and handling characteristics. Land Rover introduced a sporty SVR (Special Vehicle Racing) model in 2015 to further enhance its appeal.

However, BMW has now entered the performance-oriented SUV segment with its quirky-looking XM model.

Can the Tata Motors-owned automaker retain the champion's crown?

Range Rover Sport SV looks more appealing

Range Rover Sport SV features a muscular clamshell hood, a blacked-out grille, swept-back LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and 23-inch carbon fiber wheels. BMW XM has a sculpted bonnet, LED headlights, wrap-around LED taillamps, an illuminated kidney grille, a wide air vent, flared wheel arches, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear diffuser.

Range Rover Sport SV has overall larger dimensions

Range Rover Sport SV has a length of 4,946mm, a width of 2,209mm, a height of 1,820mm, and a kerb weight of 2,360kg. The BMW XM is 5,155mm long, 2,000mm wide, 1,745mm tall, and tips the scales at 2,785kg.

Both SUVs feature a head-up display and multi-color ambient lighting

Range Rover Sport SV features bucket-style front seats, premium leather upholstery, a head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, an air purifier, and a floating-type Pivi Pro infotainment panel. BMW XM has a two-tone dashboard, Vintage Coffee Merino leather upholstery, a head-up display, ventilated seats, multi-color ambient lighting, and an infotainment system with the latest iDrive 8 OS.

BMW XM packs a more powerful engine

Range Rover Sport SV is backed by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that puts out a maximum power of 635hp and 800Nm of peak torque. BMW XM draws power from the same 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 mill that is paired with an electric motor. The setup develops 644hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 800Nm. Both SUVs get an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Which one should you choose?

In the US, the BMW XM can be yours with a starting price tag of $159,000 (approximately Rs. 1.31 crore), while Range Rover Sport SV is expected to carry a price tag of around $140,000 (roughly Rs. 1.15 crore). In our opinion, the Range Rover Sport SV makes more sense with its better looks, larger dimensions, tech-forward cabin, and slightly lower expected price.