Special Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan debuts; limited to 62 units

British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce has finally revealed its Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow model. Its production is limited to just 62 units. As for the highlights, the car has a regal design and an opulent cabin with a special version of the company's Starlight Headliner. Under the hood, it draws fuel from a powerful 6.7-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine.

Why does this story matter?

The Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow is inspired by the Karman Line; the point above the surface where outer space starts.

The car's stylish appearance both inside and out, the long list of luxury accessories, and its incredible performance make it appealing to car enthusiasts.

Sadly, you cannot buy the vehicle as all units have already been accounted for.

The car has a satin-finished grille and vertical taillights

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow sports a large grille with a satin finish, a massive hood, a 3D-printed Spirit of Ecstacy ornament with a blue-tinted lacquer, and a Stardust Blue paintwork with black trims. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, sharp body lines, and stylish wheels with a translucent lacquer. A shark-fin antenna and vertically-positioned taillamps grace the rear end.

It is backed by a 563hp, V12 engine

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow runs on a 6.7-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine that makes 563hp of power and a peak torque of 850Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox for handling transmission duties.

A color-changing dashboard is available inside

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow flaunts color-changing dashboard and door panels (black to blue to white), a textured Starlight Headliner with nearly 1,200 LEDs to depict the Moon and its craters, and seats with perforated leather upholstery. The car also gets a unique dashboard-mounted clock with 'Blue Shadow' engraving and Piano Black-colored tables in the back featuring inlaid aluminum.

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow: Pricing and availability

Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow is limited to 62 units and all of them have been reserved. Its pricing has not been revealed but it should cost more than the standard model priced at Rs. 6.95 crore (ex-showroom) in India.