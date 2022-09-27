Technology

No timeline fixed for NavIC implementation yet, clarifies Centre

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 27, 2022

India does not want to rely on foreign navigation systems anymore (Photo credit: Indian Defense Update)

After media reports suggested that the Indian government is pushing smartphone makers to adopt NavIC, the country's indigenous navigation system, within months, the Centre has come out with a clarification. The Union government has said that no timeline has been fixed for the NavIC implementation yet, adding it has only had discussions about the homegrown GPS alternative with all the stakeholders.

Context Why does this story matter?

India's push for NavIC comes from a place of self-reliance. It seems that one day or another, the government will make a push to have the indigenous navigation system installed in all smartphones.

This could, however, become a problem for smartphone makers as it would mean an increase in the production cost of the devices.

Who cedes first remains to be seen.

Clarification Meeting with mobile companies was consultative: MeitY

In response to reports claiming that the Centre has asked mobile companies to make smartphones compatible with NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology clarified that no such demand has been made. It said that the meeting with stakeholders was consultative. The ministry also added that no timeline has been fixed and that the issue is still being discussed.

Indigenous GPS What is NavIC?

NavIC is India's independent navigation satellite system developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The eight-satellite system was previously called the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS). NavIC was first approved in 2006 but became operational only in 2018. The system is currently limited in operation. It is used for tracking public vehicles, warning fishermen, and for providing information related to natural disasters.

Reason Why is the Centre pushing for NavIC?

As of now, India depends on foreign satellite systems for its navigation requirements. The government wants to stop that reliance and be independent, especially in areas of strategic importance. Systems such as the GPS and GLONASS are operated by foreign defense agencies and hence, are not dependable. They could also withdraw or deny the service anytime. With NavIC, however, none of that would happen.