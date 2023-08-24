Limited-run Lectrix LXS Moonshine EV pays homage to Chandrayaan-3 mission

Auto

Limited-run Lectrix LXS Moonshine EV pays homage to Chandrayaan-3 mission

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 12:11 pm 2 min read

The EV comes equipped with a Combined Braking System (CBS)

Homegrown EV maker Lectrix has unveiled a limited-edition LXS Moonshine e-scooter to commemorate India's historic moon landing. The scooter features a golden emblem of two arrows pointing skyward, symbolizing India's emerging space age. Timed to coincide with the Chandrayaan-3 launch, the campaign encouraged people to share their aspirations on Instagram using the hashtag #WhatsYourMoon. The LXS Moonshine serves as a badge of pride for those celebrating this significant moment.

The company created a unique promotional campaign

The limited-run Moonshine e-scooter was revealed in tandem with Vikram's lunar landing, connecting to India's moon mission. The campaign invited individuals to post their goals and ambitions on Instagram, with these posts "taking off" and landing on a virtual Moon at www.whatsyourmoon.lectrixev.com. The EV's launch was aimed to inspire people to set and achieve personal goals, reflecting the ambition and technology behind India's space mission.

Exclusive design elements highlight the Chandrayaan-3 mission

The Lectrix LXS Moonshine's distinctive design includes a golden emblem of two arrows facing the sky along with a modified Lectrix brand logo. Available in limited units, the EV flaunts a special deep blue color, an apron-mounted LED headlamp, an indicator-mounted handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, tapering body panels, a single-piece grab rail, and a large LED taillamp. The scooter rides on steel wheels.

It promises a range of up to 115km

Powering the limited-run LXS Moonshine is a 2.2kW hub-mounted electric motor that is paired with a 3kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 115km on a single charge.

Share this timeline