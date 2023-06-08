2023 BMW M2 arrives in India at Rs. 98 lakh
BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of the sporty M2 in India with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused coupe is available in a single fully-loaded variant. It is the second-generation offering from the Bavaria-based automaker and features a new grille design, similar to the iconic M3 model. The new-generation car arrives on our shores via the CBU route.
Why does this story matter?
- With a shift in focus to electric mobility solutions, BMW has also been developing performance-oriented EVs in recent years.
- The carmaker has confirmed that the second-generation M2 will be the last pure ICE vehicle to roll out from its iconic "M" performance division.
- The coupe has now arrived in India to attract performance enthusiasts and loyalists of the brand.
The coupe flaunts a new-age kidney grille and adaptive headlights
The 2023 BMW M3 follows the "M" division's modern design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood, a new-age blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) black-out M light alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a sloping roofline grace the rear end of the coupe.
It draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine
The 2023 BMW M2 draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that puts out 453hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed 'M Steptronic' automatic gearbox.
The car features racing-style seats and carbon fiber trims
Inside, the 2023 BMW M2 features a sporty four-seater cabin with racing-style M Sport carbon fiber seats at the front. The coupe gets a minimalist dashboard with carbon fiber trims and aluminum highlights, M seat belts, a wireless charging pad, multi-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.
2023 BMW M2: Pricing and availability
In India, the 2023 BMW M2 carries a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused coupe will be offered in limited numbers on our shores. The car can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.