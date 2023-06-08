Auto

2023 BMW M2 arrives in India at Rs. 98 lakh

2023 BMW M2 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: BMW)

BMW has introduced the 2023 iteration of the sporty M2 in India with a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused coupe is available in a single fully-loaded variant. It is the second-generation offering from the Bavaria-based automaker and features a new grille design, similar to the iconic M3 model. The new-generation car arrives on our shores via the CBU route.

Why does this story matter?

With a shift in focus to electric mobility solutions, BMW has also been developing performance-oriented EVs in recent years.

The carmaker has confirmed that the second-generation M2 will be the last pure ICE vehicle to roll out from its iconic "M" performance division.

The coupe has now arrived in India to attract performance enthusiasts and loyalists of the brand.

The coupe flaunts a new-age kidney grille and adaptive headlights

The 2023 BMW M3 follows the "M" division's modern design philosophy. It features a sculpted hood, a new-age blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, door-mounted ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) black-out M light alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a shark-fin antenna, and a sloping roofline grace the rear end of the coupe.

It draws power from a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine

The 2023 BMW M2 draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that puts out 453hp of maximum power and 550Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 6-speed manual or an optional 8-speed 'M Steptronic' automatic gearbox.

The car features racing-style seats and carbon fiber trims

Inside, the 2023 BMW M2 features a sporty four-seater cabin with racing-style M Sport carbon fiber seats at the front. The coupe gets a minimalist dashboard with carbon fiber trims and aluminum highlights, M seat belts, a wireless charging pad, multi-zone climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a 14.9-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 BMW M2: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2023 BMW M2 carries a price tag of Rs. 98 lakh (ex-showroom). The performance-focused coupe will be offered in limited numbers on our shores. The car can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.