TVS X vs Ather 450X: Which performance EV is better

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 24, 2023 | 11:19 am 2 min read

Both EVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

TVS Motor Company has launched its premium electric scooter, the X, in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Creon concept, the EV showcases the automaker's future design philosophy. The e-scooter rivals the Ather 450X in the premium electric two-wheeler segment. Between these two, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ather Energy is touted as the torch-bearer of the high-performance electric scooter segment in India with its 450 range. To further enhance the riding experience, the company updated its flagship model, the 450X, with minor design and hardware upgrades. Now, to challenge the champion, TVS has introduced its first-ever premium offering, the X, with a futuristic design and high-end features.

TVS X looks more appealing with its sporty maxi-scooter design

Ather 450X features an LED headlight, angular body panels, a flush-fitted side stand, a sleek LED taillamp, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen. TVS X sports a vertically stacked LED headlamp cluster with cornering lights, a wide handlebar, sharp-looking side panels, a slim LED taillamp, and a 10.2-inch TFT instrument console. Both EVs get smartphone connectivity and in-built navigation.

Both e-scooters are equipped with regenerative braking and riding modes

To ensure the rider's safety, both the Ather 450X and TVS X come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both e-scooters are handled by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ather 450X promises a slightly better range

Ather 450X draws power from a 6.4kW electric motor that is paired with a 3.7kWh battery. The EV delivers a range of up to 150km per charge. Powering the TVS X is an 11kW mid-mounted motor that is linked to a 3.8kWh battery pack. The e-scooter promises a range of up to 140km on a single charge and boasts a top speed of 105km/h.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Ather 450X will set you back by Rs. 1.45 lakh, while the TVS X will cost you Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). If you have a budget of Rs. 2.5 lakh, get the TVS X. It offers excellent performance and looks sporty. If your budget is around Rs. 1.5 lakh, the Ather 450X is a solid buy.

