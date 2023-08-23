BMW to showcase multiple cars at the upcoming IAA Mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 23, 2023 | 06:35 pm 2 min read

BMW is one of the most important players at the upcoming IAA Mobility show (Photo credit: BMW)

German automotive giant BMW is set to unveil the futuristic "Vision Neue Klasse" at the IAA Mobility event in Munich. The automaker will also be showcasing its next-generation electric models at the event. The concept, which builds upon the i Vision Circular and i Vision Dee prototypes, is "close to standard production," according to CEO Oliver Zipse. The Vision Neue Klasse promises significant advancements in exterior and interior design, user experience, and powertrain technology.

BMW 5 Series PHEV will also debut at the event

In addition to the Vision Neue Klasse, BMW will debut plug-in hybrid versions of the new 5 Series. This includes the 530e and 550e xDrive models. The 550e xDrive model will boast an impressive peak output of 489hp. It will get a pre-gearing stage for the electric motor that briefly increases torque during acceleration. These models are slated for launch by mid-2024.

The i7 Protection and iX5 Hydrogen will be showcased

Apart from them, BMW will also be showcasing the i7 Protection. It is the world's only certified protection sedan with an all-electric powertrain. The latest iX5 Hydrogen, which features a fuel-cell electric drive system, will grace the show as well. However, this eco-friendly SUV is currently being used for demonstration and testing with various target groups.

MINI's electric Cooper and Countryman EV's details will be out

At the event, MINI will introduce the new generation electric Cooper hatchback and Countryman EV. The first fully-electric Countryman shares its underpinnings with the BMW iX1. Although both cars have been seen in multiple spy photos and previews to date, the British marque is expected to reveal more details about the vehicles' updated mechanics at the event in Munich.

