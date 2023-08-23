Is 2024 KTM 250 Duke better than Bajaj Dominar 250

Auto

Is 2024 KTM 250 Duke better than Bajaj Dominar 250

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 23, 2023 | 06:19 pm 2 min read

Both bikes feature an all-LED lighting setup

KTM has revealed the 2024 version of the 250 Duke for the global markets. The refreshed model is set to arrive in India as well, to replace the aging 2017 version. Once launched, it will rival the Bajaj Dominar 250 in the quarter-liter streetfighter segment on our shores. Between these two, which one makes more sense? The Austrian fighter or the homegrown brawler?

Why does this story matter?

After the success of the Dominar 400, Bajaj Auto updated the line-up with the Dominar 250. The quarter-liter offering made more sense for new riders and young buyers who preferred a more manageable model with big-bike appeal. However, with the refreshed KTM 250 Duke arriving soon on our shores, the homegrown motorcycle will have to face a tough challenge for the champion's crown.

Bajaj Dominar 250 looks more pleasing to the eye

Bajaj Dominar 250 sports a typical power-cruiser design and is offered in three dual-tone paint schemes. It features a muscular fuel tank, always-on LED headlights, a wide handlebar, dual barrel exhaust, and split LED taillights. KTM 250 Duke flaunts the brand's edgy design philosophy and has a sculpted fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp, split-type seats, an underbelly exhaust, and a sleek LED taillamp.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

Both the Bajaj Dominar 250 and KTM 250 Duke come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to ensure the safety of the rider. The suspension duties on both streetfighter offerings are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

KTM 250 Duke packs a more powerful engine

The Bajaj Dominar 250 is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 26.6hp and a peak torque of 23.5Nm. Powering the 2024 KTM 250 Duke is the new LC4c, 249cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that puts out 31hp of maximum power and 25Nm of peak torque. Both mills are linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Bajaj Dominar 250 will set you back by Rs. 1.84 lakh. On the other hand, we expect the 2024 KTM 250 Duke to cost around Rs. 2.5 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the 250 Duke makes more sense with its powerful engine and overall better brand value on our shores, even with its premium price tag.

Share this timeline