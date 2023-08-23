Limited-run Porsche 911 S/T goes official at Rs. 4.26 crore

Auto

Limited-run Porsche 911 S/T goes official at Rs. 4.26 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 23, 2023

Porsche 911 S/T features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has introduced the limited-edition 911 S/T in India, with a price tag of Rs. 4.26 crore (ex-showroom). This makes it the most expensive model for the German automaker on our shores. This exclusive car, which is limited to just 1,963 units, commemorates the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 moniker. The special coupe draws inspiration from the 1969 911 S racecar, is based on the GT3 RS, and features design elements from the 911 GT3 Touring.

The coupe flaunts a fastback-like sloping roofline and designer wheels

The limited-run 911 S/T remains true to Porsche's design philosophy. The coupe features a sculpted hood with air vents, oval-shaped projector LED headlights, a wide air dam, a fastback-like sloping roofline, wrap-around-type connected LED taillamps, and designer center-locking magnesium wheels. A special "Heritage Design Package" adds the same livery and a Shore Blue Metallic paint scheme as the 1960s 911 S race car.

The supercar gets carbon fiber seats with premium upholstery

Inside, the Porsche 911 S/T has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with bucket-style seats made using Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic and premium Classic Cognac-and-Black semi-aniline leather upholstery. It is also available with optional 4-way power-adjustable Sports Seats Plus, a SportChrono clock, pull-type loops in place of regular door handles, and a 10.9-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes equipped with multiple airbags and three-point seatbelts to ensure the passengers' safety.

It is the most powerful naturally-aspirated 911 with manual gearbox

Under the hood, the 911 S/T shares the GT3 RS's 4.0-liter, flat-six, naturally-aspirated, petrol engine that churns out a maximum power of 525hp and 465Nm of peak torque. However, it replaces the GT3 RS's 7-speed DCT gearbox with a 6-speed manual unit. This makes it the most powerful naturally-aspirated 911 with a manual transmission. The coupe is designed for public road usage and promises an engaging driving experience rather than outright track performance.

