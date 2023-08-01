2024 SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ go official: Check design, features

Auto

2024 SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ go official: Check design, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 01, 2023 | 05:25 pm 2 min read

The cars are offered in 3 trims (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has revealed the facelifted iterations of its SCALA hatchback and KAMIQ crossover in the international markets. They are offered in Essence, Selection, and Monte Carlo trims. Both cars have a refreshed design and a tweaked cabin with a long list of tech-based facilities. Under the hood, they are offered with a choice of two petrol engines.

Why does this story matter?

Both the 2024 SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ are underpinned by Volkswagen Group's MQB AO platform. They deliver better looks, improved suspension setup, and more features in comparison to their predecessors but miss out on diesel powertrains. The duo is expected to rack up decent sales in the international markets. We do not know if they will make their way to India.

The cars flaunt matrix LED headlamps

The 2024 SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ have a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and redesigned matrix LED headlights (optional). They are flanked by black pillars, ORVMs, roof rails (for KAMIQ), flared wheel arches, and 18-inch alloy rims with silver/black accents. Wrap-around taillamps and 'SKODA' lettering grace the rear. Both vehicles are available in nine shades.

Two engine options are available

SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ run on a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine offered in two tunes: 95hp and 115hp. A 1.5-liter, four-cylinder, TSI mill (150hp) is also available. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 5/6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

LED ambient lighting and 9 airbags are there inside

SKODA SCALA and KAMIQ have a center console with a removable box, auto climate control, LED ambient lighting, and mats and upholstery made using renewable materials. The vehicles house an 8.0-inch/10.25-inch digital driver's display, two Type-C ports, and an 8.25-inch/9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, with support for the latest connectivity options. For the safety of the passengers, nine airbags are available.

How much do they cost?

In Europe, the SKODA SCALA carries a starting price tag of €24,610 (around Rs. 22.2 lakh), while the KAMIQ sports a starting price figure of €26,660 (roughly Rs. 24.07 lakh).

Share this timeline