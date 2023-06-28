Auto

Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition revealed: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 28, 2023 | 05:36 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has showcased the Final Edition version of the G 500 with a V8 engine for the global markets. The special edition SUV is available in Obsidian Black, Opalith White Magno, and Olive Magno color schemes, each limited to 500 units. This swansong comes nearly 30 years after the launch of the first 500 GE V8 model. Here are its best features.

Why does this story matter?

With a global sales figure of over five lakh units, the G-Class is one of the most iconic and successful models for Mercedes-Benz. The German automaker introduced a potent V8 engine to the SUV's range in 1993, thereby enhancing its touring and off-roading capabilities substantially. However, with the priority shifting toward green mobility solutions, the company has now decided to discontinue the V8 motor.

The SUV has a boxy silhouette with tailgate-mounted spare wheel

The Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition retains the boxy silhouette of the standard model. It features a muscular clamshell bonnet, a large chrome-slated grille, circular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, roof rails, squared-out ORVMs, flared wheel arches, side steppers, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. A tailgate-mounted spare wheel and sleek LED taillamps are available at the rear end.

It gets special puddle lamps with the "G" logo

Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition is equipped with puddle lamps with the "G" logo and "Stronger than time" text. It also has "Final Edition" lettering on the door sill trims, grab handles, and on the back of the key fob.

It features premium leather upholstery and an MBUX infotainment panel

Inside, the Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition has a rugged-looking yet luxurious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard and premium leather upholstery. It gets an electric sunroof, multi-color ambient lighting, a wireless charger, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a large MBUX infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine

The Mercedes-Benz G 500 V8 Final Edition is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that develops 416hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 610Nm. The motor is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox with three electronic locking differentials and a four-wheel-drive system.

