Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) to get segment-first panoramic sunroof

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 01, 2023 | 04:15 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) might get three engine options. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is set to upgrade its XUV300 compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof, making it the first in its segment to boast this feature. Although competitors like Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet are also due for updates, it's unlikely they'll include the same. This addition is significant in India, where customers often choose top-spec variants with sunroofs.

What about design and interiors?

The facelifted XUV300 will have a lengthy hood, a sleek grille, tweaked bumpers, and revised headlights as well as taillamps. It will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy rims. The interior is also due for a significant revamp, as the current model's cabin lacks many features offered by rivals and is starting to show its age.

Three engine options should be available

The facelifted XUV300 will run on a 1.2-liter petrol engine (108.6hp/200Nm), a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol mill (128.7hp/230Nm), and a 1.5-liter diesel unit (115hp/300Nm). Transmission duties should be taken care of by a 6-speed manual or a torque converter automatic gearbox.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will be announced at the time of launch next year. However, it should carry a premium over the outgoing model priced between Rs. 8.42-14.60 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Here, the vehicle will go against Hyundai VENUE, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

