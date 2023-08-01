Royal Enfield's 450cc cruiser in the works: Check expected features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 01, 2023 | 02:22 pm 2 min read

The RE model will have a Benelli 502c-inspired look. Representative image (Photo credit: Benelli)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield is reportedly working on a cruiser bike that will be launched by 2025. It will be sold in India as well as global markets. Talking about the highlights, the bike will flaunt a Benelli 502c-inspired look and shall draw power from a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. So, what to expect from the vehicle? Let us see.

Why does this story matter?

The Royal Enfield power cruiser will be backed by a 450cc engine with liquid-cooling technology; a first for the company. The bike will share this motor with other models such as the Himalayan 450, Scrambler 450, and Roadster 450. On its debut in India, the vehicle should witness decent sales. Here, it will go against Bajaj Dominar 400.

The bike will sport swept-back handlebars

As per a leaked image, the power cruiser (codenamed K1D) will have a muscular fuel tank, swept-back handlebars, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, and a rear tire hugger. The bike should have an all-LED setup for lighting and a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It will ride on blacked-out wheels. Dimensions and fuel storage capacity are not known yet.

It will run on a 40hp, 450cc engine

The K1D cruiser will be fueled by a 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill should put out around 40hp of power and a peak torque of roughly 45Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

There will be disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Royal Enfield K1D cruiser will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It might also get dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber on the rear end.

How much will it cost?

Royal Enfield will reveal the pricing and availability details of the K1D power cruiser in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

