Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 to debut soon: Check top alternatives

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 16, 2023 | 01:31 pm 3 min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will come equipped with dual-channel ABS. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal the all-new Himalayan 450 in India soon. To recall, a production-ready mule of the upcoming ADV has been spotted doing test runs, sans camouflage on multiple occasions. The new bike will use the company's first-ever liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. However, it will face tough competition in the sub-500cc segment. Here's a look at its top rivals.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan popularized the middleweight ADV segment in India. It was a game-changing motorcycle in the middleweight category on our shores in 2016. However, with the arrival of capable competitors from the likes of KTM, BMW Motorrad, Suzuki, and a few others, the Chennai-based bikemaker has now decided to upgrade its popular offering with an all-new 450cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Firstly, here's what we expect from the upcoming Himalayan 450

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will feature a sculpted fuel tank, a prominent beak, a raised handlebar, a circular LED headlight, split taillights with neatly-integrated indicators, a digital instrument cluster, and wire-spoked wheels. To ensure safety, it will have disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, long-travel inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV will draw power from an all-new 450cc, liquid-cooled engine.

Suzuki V-Strom SX: Priced at Rs. 2.12 lakh

Suzuki V-Strom SX sports a prominent beak, a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlight, an upright windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, and multi-spoke alloy wheels. For rider safety, it gets disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. Powering the Suzuki V-Strom SX is a 249cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (26hp/22.2Nm).

KTM 390 Adventure X: Costs Rs. 2.81 lakh

The KTM 390 Adventure X retains the overall design of the standard model and features a sloping fuel tank, split-type seats, an upright windshield, wide handlebars with optional knuckle guards, and five-spoke alloy wheels. Safety is taken care of by disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is fueled by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (43hp/37Nm).

BMW G 310 GS: Priced at Rs. 3.25 lakh

BMW G 310 GS flaunts a prominent beak, a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a raised handlebar, an upright windshield, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, an LCD instrument cluster, and rugged-looking alloy wheels. It has disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. The bike runs on a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, reverse-inclined engine (33.5hp/28Nm).

Zontes 350T: Costs Rs. 3.37 lakh

Zontes 350T features a large fuel tank with a remote opening function, an electronically-adjustable windscreen, a sleek LED headlamp, a single-piece seat, a full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone mirroring functionality, and 17-inch alloy wheels. For safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The ADV is backed by a 348cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine (38.8hp/32.8Nm).

