Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 01, 2023 | 01:04 pm 2 min read

2024 Nissan Z NISMO comes with Amazon Alexa connectivity (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed its 2024 Z NISMO model. It will go on sale in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the sports car has an aerodynamic design, a racing-inspired cabin with a bevy of driver assistance features, and a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine. So, what are the top features of the vehicle? Let have a look.

The car flaunts a "G-Nose" styling element

Nissan Z NISMO has a sloping roofline, a "G-Nose" styling element featuring a honeycomb mesh-patterned grille, and canards at the front corners. The eye-shaped headlights, bright red accents, a black-colored roof, and rear spoiler with a three-piece design lend an aggressive look. It rides on gloss black 19-inch wheels. The four-wheeler is offered in five shades including Brilliant Silver and Passion Red TriCoat.

Seats are finished in leather and Alcantara

Nissan Z NISMO gets a two-seater cabin, featuring RECARO seats finished in leather and Alcantara, and red anodized engine start/stop and drive mode selection buttons. NISMO logos on the headrests and a steering wheel with a red accent mark on the 12 o'clock position are also available. The TFT digital instrument cluster flaunts a NISMO logo and a red "flash" during start-up animation.

What about technology?

The Z NISMO is offered with a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multiple USB ports, cruise control, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. The sports car also gets an ADAS suite, comprising features like Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

It is fueled by a 420hp, V6 engine

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO draws power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that generates a maximum power of 420hp and a peak torque of 520.6Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The horsepower enhancements have been achieved via a combination of improved cooling and an independent ignition spark timing strategy.

Three riding modes are available

The 2024 Nissan Z NISMO gets three riding modes: Normal, Sport, and Sport+. Stiff front and rear suspension bushings, unique stabilizer bars, retuned dampers, stiff spring rate, and a track-enhanced brake system, ensure a smooth and comfortable ride.

