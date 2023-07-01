Auto

Limited-run Maserati GT2 race car breaks cover: Check top features

Limited-run Maserati GT2 race car breaks cover: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 01, 2023 | 01:14 pm 2 min read

Maserati GT2 features a large carbon fiber wing (Photo credit: Maserati)

Iconic supercar maker Maserati has taken the wraps off the GT2 race car. Based on the road-going MC20 model, the track-focused offering is limited to just 62 units. Each example of the sleek-looking four-wheeler will be custom-made according to the owner's preferences and will comply with FIA's regulations. The coupe is set to make its public appearance at the upcoming 24 Hours of Spa.

Why does this story matter?

Using the futuristic-looking MC20 as the base, Maserati has been able to create one of the most beautiful-looking race cars in the current GT2 class line-up. The single-seater car will be making its racing debut in the final rounds of the Fanatec GT European series. It is backed by the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, Nettuno V6 motor, albeit in a retuned avatar.

The race car features swept-back headlights and carbon fiber wing

The Maserati GT2 retains the overall design of the road-going MC20 model. The race car features a long and sculpted hood with air vents, swept-back projector LED headlights, a prominent air splitter, aero wings on the front bumper, door-mounted ORVMs, roof-mounted air scoops, and forged alloy wheels. The rear end of the coupe gets a carbon fiber wing, LED taillamps, and a large diffuser.

The coupe gets an FIA-approved yoke-style steering wheel

The interiors of the Maserati GT2 are designed to comply with FIA GT2 regulations. The race car gets a single carbon fiber bucket-style racing seat, a tubular steel roll cage, a multi-point seatbelt with a quick-release function, an air conditioner, an optional fire extinguisher, and a 6.5-inch instrument cluster. It has a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel with an adjustable steering column and pedal box.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter 'Nettuno' V6 engine

The Maserati GT2 race car is backed by the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, Nettuno V6 engine from the MC20 supercar. However, it gets a 6-speed sequential gearbox with a motorsport-spec clutch, in place of an 8-speed DCT unit from the coupe. The retuned mill develops 740hp.

How much does the Maserati GT2 race car cost?

The pricing details of the MC20-based Maserati GT2 race car are not available to the general public, as it is purpose-built for the GT2 class racing events such as the Pro-Am series in the US and the Fanatec GT European series. For reference, the MC20 supercar cost Rs. 3.65 crore (ex-showroom) in India. Only 62 units of the track-only coupe will be produced.

Share this timeline