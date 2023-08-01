Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid supercar is coming to India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 01, 2023 | 06:41 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Revuelto is backed by a plug-in hybrid powertrain (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has announced that it will launch its Revuelto supercar in India this December. To recall, it was revealed earlier this year. As for the highlights, the premium vehicle has a breathtaking appearance and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features. Under the hood, it draws power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 1,015hp.

Why does this story matter?

The Revuelto is Lamborghini's first plug-in hybrid model and serves as a replacement for the Aventador. The company's new flagship vehicle promises edgy looks, ample opulence, and superior performance in comparison to its predecessor. Revuelto is accounted for till 2026. Hence, only those who pre-booked it will be able to get their hands on the four-wheeler on our shores.

The car has Y-shaped DRLs and hexagonal exhaust tips

The Lamborghini Revuelto has a sloping roofline, sleek LED headlights flanked by Y-shaped lighting elements, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. There is also a roof-mounted lighting element. It is flanked by scissor doors, large air scoops, and blacked-out multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillamps with Y-shaped ends and dual high-mounted hexagonal exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds

The Lamborghini Revuelto runs on a 6.5-liter V12 engine (825hp/725Nm) linked to three electric motors and a 3.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 1,015hp. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed DCT gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and hits a top speed of over 350km/h.

Three screens are available inside

Lamborghini Revuelto has a blacked-out two-seater cabin with orange accents on the dashboard, a massive center console with an armrest, bucket-style seats, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.4-inch vertically-positioned touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a 9.1-inch passenger-side screen. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

What about its pricing and availability?

In India, after the addition of local taxes and customs duty, the Lamborghini Revuelto is expected to carry an on-road price of around Rs. 10 crore. Do note that the vehicle is sold out till 2026.

